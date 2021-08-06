Twin Tiers Today: Aug. 6, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Fri-yay Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- We are tracking the latest developments and fallout engulfing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo after the state attorney general said that he sexually assaulted eleven women.
- Adding to the growing reactions following the attorney general’s investigation, is one of the women the governor harassed. Ana Liss, speaking yesterday on the investigation’s findings.
- In New York, impeachment starts in the assembly and right now there are enough votes to impeach when articles are prepared.
