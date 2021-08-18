Twin Tiers Today: August 18th, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • The Steuben County Fair opened its gates yesterday morning after being closed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Last week, Onondaga County Executive Ryan Mcmahon signed the executive order requiring all fair-goers to wear masks inside every building, regardless of vaccination status.
  • At the New York State Fair, marijuana will be allowed in certain areas.
  • With more students returning to in-person school comes an opportunity for parents who want to look for work while their children are back in class.

