Twin Tiers Today: August 31st, 2021

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) - Nickalus Carbone, 37, was arrested in the Village of Bath after he was allegedly found driving while under the influence of drugs with three children under the age of 13 in the vehicle.

Village of Bath Police say Carbone was stopped on E. Morris Street on Aug. 21 and was found to have a revoked license. Police say he was under the influence of drugs and that there were three young children in the vehicle.