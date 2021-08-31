Twin Tiers Today: August 31st, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Preparations to welcome nearly 200 students are underway at Canisteo-Greenwood Middle School.
  • The last remaining toll structure has been taken down at Exit 60 in Westfield, way out in the western part of the state near Lake Erie.
  • State Police in both New York and Pennsylvania will be conducting DUI patrols and checkpoints during the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
  • CVS is capping the number of COVID tests customers can buy.

