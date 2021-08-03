Twin Tiers Today: August 3rd, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s you need to know today:

  • Some regional colleges have updated their masking guidelines following the new guidance from surrounding counties.
  • Fall is right around the corner — which means schools are once again trying to answer the question: How do we keep students safe during a pandemic?
  • The White House COVID-19 Data Director announced via twitter that 70-percent of adults in the US have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
  • COVID-19 vaccines and masks will be mandatory for all audience members attending Broadway shows.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30p.m.!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now