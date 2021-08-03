Twin Tiers Today: August 3rd, 2021

(WETM) - A candlelight vigil and several fundraisers are being held in honor of Josh Mansfield and Sue Smith, the two motorcyclists who were killed last Saturday during a military benefit motorcycle ride on Route 14.

The candlelight vigil will be held at the Horseheads American Legion, 71 Old Ithaca Rd. on Friday, Aug. 6 at 8:30 p.m. The event is free to attend and candles will be available for $1 with all proceeds going to the families.