Twin Tiers Today: August 4th, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s you need to know today:

  • National Night Out, an annual campaign meant to promote police community partnerships, kicked off last night.
  • 18 News was on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident earlier yesterday on I-86 in Elmira.
  • The extra Snap Benefits established under the coronavirus pandemic are set to expire soon.
  • Powerball will add another weekly drawing, giving players another chance to win.

