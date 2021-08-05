Twin Tiers Today: August 5th, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s you need to know today:
- Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield have identified Robert Uhler of Lebanon, Pennsylvania as the man shot and killed by a member of the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force in Tioga County last week.
- One person is dead after a fatal motorcycle crash on County Route 31 in the town of Dix.
- According to a new Marist poll, 59% of New Yorkers think the Governor should step down.
- Discount carrier Spirit Airlines is struggling to rebound from days of cancellations.
