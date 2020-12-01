Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 1, 2020

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening today:
- An early morning fire Monday leaving a home in Ridgebury Township substantially damaged.
- The Senate is back in session after the holiday break.
- Republican challenger Claudia Tenney says she’s taken a 13-vote lead over democratic congressman Anthony Brindisi in the NY 22nd Congressional District race.
- A massive win on Monday for the state’s controversial “green light law.”
- December 1 is national Christmas lights day!
