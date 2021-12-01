Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 1, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Hump-Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo has been suspended from his job indefinitely for his role in helping his brother Andrew Cuomo respond to sexual harassment allegations against him.
- Escaped Tompkins County inmate Jeffrey Cornell has been captured after fleeing from the county jail during a Monday evening work detail.
- December 4th the Holiday Unity in the Community march is taking place in downtown Elmira.
- Home for the Holidays airing Friday in place of 5:30 newscast.
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!