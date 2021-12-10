Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 10, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Fri-yay Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Police Chiefs from across New York state gather at the capitol, pushing to overturn many aspects of New York’s recent bail reform measures.
  • Law enforcement agencies across Steuben County are receiving a tool to keep them safe on the job.
  • A Chicago jury reached guilty verdicts on five of six charges against TV actor Jussie Smollett.
  • Expect holiday air travel to resemble pre-pandemic levels this year.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now