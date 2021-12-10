Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 10, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Fri-yay Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- Police Chiefs from across New York state gather at the capitol, pushing to overturn many aspects of New York’s recent bail reform measures.
- Law enforcement agencies across Steuben County are receiving a tool to keep them safe on the job.
- A Chicago jury reached guilty verdicts on five of six charges against TV actor Jussie Smollett.
- Expect holiday air travel to resemble pre-pandemic levels this year.
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!