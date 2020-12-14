Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 14, 2020

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening today:

The U.S. officially has a covid-19 vaccine.

The Electoral College in all 50 states will gather to cast their votes for the President of the United States.

A former aide to Governor Cuomo is accusing him of alleged sexual harassment in a series of tweets.

New York senator Chuck Schumer is asking for billions more in funding for mass transit systems in the country.

Five hundred music fans eager for a live show without social distancing are volunteering to test the effectiveness of same-day coronavirus screening at a concert in Barcelona.

Google services have been restored after the company experienced a major outage that left millions without access Monday morning.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 10:30 a.m.!