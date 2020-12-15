Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 15, 2020

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening today:

  • Joe Biden is officially the President-Elect.
  • Yesterday, President Trump announced that Attorney General William Barr is stepping down as head of the justice department next week.
  • A bipartisan group of lawmakers unveiled a detailed covid-19 aid proposal on Monday in hopes it would serve as a model for its battling leaders to follow as they try to negotiate a final agreement on a new round of coronavirus relief.
  • New York state is updating court protocols to better accommodate virtual appearances and avoid unnecessary in-person appearances.
  • The Chemung county health department is offering free covid-19 testing today through Thursday from 9:30 to 3:30 at the Big Flats Community Center.

