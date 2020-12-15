Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 15, 2020

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening today:
- Joe Biden is officially the President-Elect.
- Yesterday, President Trump announced that Attorney General William Barr is stepping down as head of the justice department next week.
- A bipartisan group of lawmakers unveiled a detailed covid-19 aid proposal on Monday in hopes it would serve as a model for its battling leaders to follow as they try to negotiate a final agreement on a new round of coronavirus relief.
- New York state is updating court protocols to better accommodate virtual appearances and avoid unnecessary in-person appearances.
- The Chemung county health department is offering free covid-19 testing today through Thursday from 9:30 to 3:30 at the Big Flats Community Center.
