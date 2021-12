ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM/AP) — As COVID cases continue to spread, colleges and universities are preparing for a spike in cases in the spring semester. While some institutions are facing a rise in infections, others are mitigating the spread by hosting testing clinics, vaccination sites, and requiring masks.

Mansfield University in Pennsylvania was not forced to switch to remote learning because cases of the virus remained low. University officials say they made it through the semester successfully because their students were subject to masking protocols and weekly testing.