Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 16, 2020

(WETM)- Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening today:
- Fire officials in Hornell are looking into the cause of a fire at 7 Rockwell street yesterday morning.
- A corning woman is facing drug and fugitive-related charges.
- The Steuben county sheriff’s office making an arrest in Hornell.
- A new report from the city of Rochester’s office of public integrity concludes that city employees did not violate policies in regards to the death of Daniel Prude.
- There are new developments in the ongoing legal battles around New York’s 22nd congressional race.
- “The Office” moves to NBC Universal’s Peacock on January first.
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 10:30 a.m.!