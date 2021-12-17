Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 17, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Fri-Yay Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Yesterday, a federal court has dismissed a case brought by an Elmira wedding photographer who has refused to photograph same-sex marriages.
  • Corning Incorporated is facing a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal employment opportunity commission for alleged sex discrimination at company’s Sullivan Park and Big Flats locations.
  • The TSA is warning of busy days ahead this holiday season.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now