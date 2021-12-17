Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 17, 2021

(WHTM) -- There have been almost 100,000 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 in 2021 than there were in 2020. While COVID-19 vaccines have been going into arms in the U.S. for the entirety of 2021, health experts say the rising death toll doesn't mean the vaccines aren't working.

The first coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. was given just over one year ago on Dec. 14, 2020, and health experts lauded its ability to curb the spread of the virus. They say that although the U.S. death toll associated with COVID-19 has been greater in 2021 than it was in 2020, the vaccines are still doing their job.