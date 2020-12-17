Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 18, 2020

(WETM) – Happy snowy Thursday Twin Tiers! The region saw 18-24 inches of snow, and some areas in the valley saw closer to three feet.

Highs today will hover around 30 degrees and the snow will remain on the ground for a while.

Use caution while shoveling and moving your car, and if you have to go out, give yourself extra time to drive.

