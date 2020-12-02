Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 2, 2020

(WETM)- Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening today:
- A CDC advisory panel has just announced its recommendation for who should receive the first doses of the covid-19 vaccine once approved by the FDA.
- Steuben county announcing its 100th covid-19 death Tuesday.
- There are 132 active cases of covid-19 out of 265 residents at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Horseheads.
- States will ultimately decide how to distribute the vaccines.
- Free covid-19 testing will be available at the Mansfield high school through the rest of the week.
