Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 2, 2020

(WETM)- Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening today:

  • A CDC advisory panel has just announced its recommendation for who should receive the first doses of the covid-19 vaccine once approved by the FDA.
  • Steuben county announcing its 100th covid-19 death Tuesday.
  • There are 132 active cases of covid-19 out of 265 residents at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Horseheads.
  • States will ultimately decide how to distribute the vaccines.
  • Free covid-19 testing will be available at the Mansfield high school through the rest of the week.

