Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 20th, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • A group of people called “The Pennsylvania Posse”, from Westfield and Harrison Valley, headed down to Kentucky with supplies for tornado victims earlier this week.
  • Cannabis leaders and advocates issued a letter to Government leaders on Friday calling the system “rigged for all to fail”.
  • ‘Tis the season for those ugly Christmas sweaters, and one UK designer is boasting the most expensive one of them all.

