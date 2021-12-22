Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 22, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- More money is coming to Steuben County to increase the county’s vaccination rates.
- The January 2022 regents exams in New York have been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.
- The director of the New York State restaurant association is calling on lawmakers to advance a proposed bill that would allow takeout alcohol sales.
- Attorney General Letitia James issuing a consumer alert about potential price gouging for home testing kits in stores across the state.
