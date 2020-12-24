Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 24, 2020

(WETM)- Merry Christmas Eve Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening today:

  • Governor Tom Wolf is moving money around to help small businesses impacted by covid-19.
  • The Arctic League says they are looking for potential volunteers to help deliver gifts this year.
  • Governor Andrew Cuomo and senior staff members revealing a “demonstration project” to possibly allow a limited amount of spectators at the bills’ home playoff game.
  • This year due to covid-19 protocols Santa will not be able to drive all over the Village of Bath

