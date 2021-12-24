Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 24, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Merry Christmas Eve Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wont face criminal charges, for allegedly touching a state trooper unwantedly according to a Long Island prosecutor.
  • A single dose covid-19 vaccine developed in china appears to be safe and effective with no serious side effects.
  • The FDA authorizing a second anti-viral pill to help treat covid-19, this one, produced by Merck.
  • United and Delta canceling some Christmas Eve flights because of the omicron variant’s impact on crews.
  • TikTok bumped Google down on the list of top sites.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now