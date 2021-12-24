Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 24, 2021

(WETM)- Merry Christmas Eve Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wont face criminal charges, for allegedly touching a state trooper unwantedly according to a Long Island prosecutor.
- A single dose covid-19 vaccine developed in china appears to be safe and effective with no serious side effects.
- The FDA authorizing a second anti-viral pill to help treat covid-19, this one, produced by Merck.
- United and Delta canceling some Christmas Eve flights because of the omicron variant’s impact on crews.
- TikTok bumped Google down on the list of top sites.
