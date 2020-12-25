Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 25, 2020

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Merry Christmas Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening today:

  • We spent the morning tracking Santa Claus as he traveled the globe delivering Christmas wishes and gifts to all of the good boys and girls out there.
  • North Dakotan’s are getting creative with how they spread holiday cheer this year.
  • Real moving breathing reindeer were here outside the Golisano Children’s Hospital.
  • 18 News took a trip to the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport
  • Santa made a quick stop in the Village of Bath Thursday, for his traditional tour through the village!

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 10:30 a.m.!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now