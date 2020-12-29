Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 29, 2020

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

The house has passed a measure to increase the stimulus checks attached to the new coronavirus relief bill to $2,000

With a new relief package on the way local business owners were hoping to secure more funding however, it seems Chemung County won’t be seeing any of the new packages.

Governor Cuomo also saying the state is investigating one potential case of a health care provider fraudulently obtaining doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine.

New York Attorney General Letitia James issued an alert Monday about potential scams offering early access to a covid vaccine.

Walt Disney World is getting ready to unveil “Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure” at Epcot.

