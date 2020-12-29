Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 29, 2020

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- The house has passed a measure to increase the stimulus checks attached to the new coronavirus relief bill to $2,000
- With a new relief package on the way local business owners were hoping to secure more funding however, it seems Chemung County won’t be seeing any of the new packages.
- Governor Cuomo also saying the state is investigating one potential case of a health care provider fraudulently obtaining doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine.
- New York Attorney General Letitia James issued an alert Monday about potential scams offering early access to a covid vaccine.
- Walt Disney World is getting ready to unveil “Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure” at Epcot.
