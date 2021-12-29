Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 29, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- Yesterday, 90 million dollars in federal aid was made available to New Yorkers.
- We’re days away from 2022 and the big apple is wrapping up its preparations for the new year.
- According to a new report by move.org, the empire state ranks number 3 for states people moved away from in 2021.
- The CEO of Darden restaurants says the never ending pasta promotion offered at Olive Garden might not come back, adding it didn’t boost sales as much as expected.
