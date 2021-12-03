Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 3, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Fri-Yay Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- Governor Kathy Hochul says five cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed here in New York State.
- Every year during the holiday season new and gently used coat are collected then distributed to families in need by the Salvation Army.
- South main street bridge is expected to be completed on schedule, according to the latest update from the Chemung County Director of Public Works, Andy Avery.
- More people eating pancakes during the pandemic could be to blame for a global maple syrup shortage.
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!