Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 3, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Fri-Yay Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Governor Kathy Hochul says five cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed here in New York State.
  • Every year during the holiday season new and gently used coat are collected then distributed to families in need by the Salvation Army.
  • South main street bridge is expected to be completed on schedule, according to the latest update from the Chemung County Director of Public Works, Andy Avery.
  • More people eating pancakes during the pandemic could be to blame for a global maple syrup shortage.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now