Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 30, 2021

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) - April Simms, 55, was arraigned after her arrest on a Sealed Indictment Warrant in Steuben County Court for allegedly destroying and concealing evidence related to a child pornography and rape case.

According to Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker, Simms is charged by Indictment voted by the Steuben County Grand Jury with Tampering with Physical Evidence, a class E felony, and Endangering the Welfare of Child, a class A misdemeanor.