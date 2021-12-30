Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 30, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Friday Eve Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • A two vehicle motor accident occurred late this afternoon leaving one dead.
  • Clifford Hurd, the bath man arrested and released after allegedly stealing a vehicle, has been arrested again less than 24 hours later in Steuben County.
  • New York State is banning Styrofoam containers and packing peanuts starting January first.
  • Many people are working on their new year’s resolutions and the vast majority are aiming for better health.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now