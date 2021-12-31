Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 31, 2021

(WETM)- Happy New Year’s Eve Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- Dr. Fauci says the new guidelines are about keeping people at their jobs, and does not signal the pandemic is letting up.
- according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, more improvements will be coming next month regarding the availability of covid-19 tests.
- Surging coronavirus cases brought on by the delta and omicron variants have put a damper on new year’s celebrations across the country, forcing many to be canceled or scaled back.
- It may be tough to find some of your favorite bubbly to ring in the new year.
