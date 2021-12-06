Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 6, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • A two-car accident near Elmira College ends in a possible DWI arrest.
  • The Arctic League held its 2021 telethon earlier yesterday.
  • According to a biannual report by the economist intelligence unit Tel Aviv, Israel, is now the most expensive city in the world to live in.
  • A website recently conducted a nationwide survey that revealed peppermint bark is the nation’s favorite holiday treat

