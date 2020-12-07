Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 7, 2020

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening today:
- President-Elect Joe Biden makes his pick to lead the u-s department of health and human services.
- The battle between senator Kelly Loeffler and Raphael Warnock and a second runoff between Republican Senator David Perdue with Democrat Jon Ossoff will determine which party controls the Senate at the outset of Biden’s presidency.
- Senate minority leader, Chuck Schumer is urging congress to pass the 908-billion dollar compromise covid relief bill.
- Lawmakers have closed on a proposed covid-19 relief bill that would provide roughly $300 in extra weekly unemployment benefits.
- It’s back to school again for some New York City school children weeks after the schools were closed to in-person learning because of rising covid-19 infections.
- And, today marks the 79th anniversary of the attack on pearl harbor.
