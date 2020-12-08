Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 8, 2020

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what’s happening today:
- New York senator Chuck Schumer calling student debt a huge burden on the shoulders of tens of millions of Americans who are now struggling financially because of the pandemic.
- A car drove into the dollar general on Old Ithaca Road in horseheads.
- Elmira Police are investigating an armed robbery at the College Avenue Dollar General.
- While new vaccines are on the way doctors warn the gap between the holiday season and when it is widely distributed could be the most dangerous and deadly of the pandemic.
- Many states say their vaccination programs are short on funding and are calling on Congress to act.
- 18 News and the American Red Cross are inviting you to help save lives this holiday season at the WETM holiday blood drive.
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 10:30 a.m.!
- SUNY Corning Community College cancels multiple high-risk indoor winter sports
- Police searching for Richard Walski, charged with murder of wife Patricia
- Elkland man arrested for burglary
- Majority of SUNY community colleges cancel high-risk indoor sports for 2020-21
- Pres. Trump to sign order to prioritize Americans in US vaccine distribution