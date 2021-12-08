Twin Tiers Today: Dec. 8th, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • A bomb squad dispatched to Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira yesterday after someone noticed a suspicious package.
  • 18 News as learned Corning’s Deputy Mayor Chris Karam, has stepped down from his position after serving the city for 8 years.
  • Alexa should be able to answer your questions once again. Amazon web services says its network device issues have been resolved.
  • Miller lite is out with a six pack of ornaments that you can drink from and then hang on the tree.

