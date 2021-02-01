Twin Tiers Today: Feb. 1, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

PENNDOT is advising motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel during the storm.

Due to this storm, the Athens borough mayor has issued a snow emergency for Athens borough starting at 1 p.m. today.

The coronavirus infection rate is on the decline in New York State.

Former President Donald Trump and his lead impeachment lawyers have parted ways.

Today is National Dark Chocolate Day!

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!