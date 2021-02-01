Twin Tiers Today: Feb. 1, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • PENNDOT is advising motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel during the storm.
  • Due to this storm, the Athens borough mayor has issued a snow emergency for Athens borough starting at 1 p.m. today.
  • The coronavirus infection rate is on the decline in New York State.
  • Former President Donald Trump and his lead impeachment lawyers have parted ways.
  • Today is National Dark Chocolate Day!

