Twin Tiers Today: Feb. 1, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- PENNDOT is advising motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel during the storm.
- Due to this storm, the Athens borough mayor has issued a snow emergency for Athens borough starting at 1 p.m. today.
- The coronavirus infection rate is on the decline in New York State.
- Former President Donald Trump and his lead impeachment lawyers have parted ways.
- Today is National Dark Chocolate Day!
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!