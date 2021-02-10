Twin Tiers Today: Feb. 10, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • The number of plows on the roads varies during each snow event here in the twin tiers.
  • The Pennsylvania department of health today introduced a free, online portal to help answer when and where people can get the covid-19 vaccine.
  • Governor Tom Wolf has renewed his opioid disaster declaration for the state.
  • Valentine’s Day is Sunday. How much will Americans spend? That depends on how long a couple has been together…

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now