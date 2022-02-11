Twin Tiers Today: Feb. 11, 2022

(WETM)- Happy Fri-Yay Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Yesterday was the first day those heading to businesses in New York and other indoor venues could do so without a mask.
  • Private businesses can still decide whether to require masks, and masks are still required in healthcare facilities and on public transportation.
  • In Pennsylvania officials are now saying that the primary elections may be delayed.
  • Facebook messenger is rolling out a new feature to help you split the bill or divide the cost of a group trip.

