Twin Tiers Today: Feb. 11, 2022

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - The South Main Street bridge in downtown Elmira is just days away from reopening for the first time in almost a year, according to the Public Works Department.

Chemung County DPW Commissioner Andy Avery told 18 News on February 11 that the bridge is scheduled to be inspected on Monday, Feb. 14. After that, Avery said the bridge should reopen by the end of the workday on Wednesday, Feb. 16.