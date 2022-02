Correction: A previous version of this article included an incorrect location from where Shultis went missing. The correct location has been added based on police updates.

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (WTEN/WETM) - In July 2019, Paislee Shultis, 4, was reported missing from Spencer, according to the Saugerties Police Department. It was believed by police at that time that the little girl had been abducted by her non-custodial parents, Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis.