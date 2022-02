ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - The time has finally come. The South Main Street bridge in Elmira will finally open for the first time in almost a year, leaving all five downtown bridges open at the same time.

The bridge opened to the public at 12:30 p.m. on February 16, after Chemung County Public Works Commissioner Andy Avery said the final inspection went well earlier this week. According to the City Manager's Office, the bridge will be open for vehicles, bikes and pedestrians. Within minutes of the opening, cars were already seen driving across.