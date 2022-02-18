Twin Tiers Today: Feb. 18th, 2022

(WETM)- Happy Friday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- A judge ruled that former President Trump, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump must all appear for sworn testimony within 21 days for the New York Attorney General’s civil investigation into his organization’s financial dealings.
- President Biden announcing one-billion dollars in federal funding has been allocated to clean-up and restore the Great Lakes.
- Doordash is reporting a record number of orders and active users in its latest quarter.
