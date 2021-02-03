Twin Tiers Today: Feb. 2, 2021

Twin Tiers Today

(WETM)- Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • It’s the homeowners responsibility to clear snow away from fire hydrants so that firefighters can easily connect if needed.
  • Governor Cuomo says that most local governments will be getting a 20% increase in vaccine within the next three weeks. While every county needs more dose.
  • Starting next week the Biden administration will ship covid vaccines directly to U.S. pharmacies.
  • Leading by 123 votes, republican Claudia Tenney is softly declaring victory after seven of the eight counties in the district finalized their results based on ballot rulings by a judge.

