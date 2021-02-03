Twin Tiers Today: Feb. 2, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

It’s the homeowners responsibility to clear snow away from fire hydrants so that firefighters can easily connect if needed.

Governor Cuomo says that most local governments will be getting a 20% increase in vaccine within the next three weeks. While every county needs more dose.

Starting next week the Biden administration will ship covid vaccines directly to U.S. pharmacies.

Leading by 123 votes, republican Claudia Tenney is softly declaring victory after seven of the eight counties in the district finalized their results based on ballot rulings by a judge.

