Twin Tiers Today: Feb. 2, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Today marks groundhog’s day, and in the end, Phil saw his shadow… meaning six more weeks of winter.
  • Senator Tom O’mara advanced a motion on Monday, calling on the senate majority to issue subpoenas in New York’s nursing home scandal
  • Governor Tom Wolf was to deliver his annual budget address virtually today, but it was moved until tomorrow.
  • Republican Claudia Tenney emerging this morning as the apparent winner of New York’s 22nd Congressional District.

