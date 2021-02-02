Twin Tiers Today: Feb. 2, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

Today marks groundhog’s day, and in the end, Phil saw his shadow… meaning six more weeks of winter.

Senator Tom O’mara advanced a motion on Monday, calling on the senate majority to issue subpoenas in New York’s nursing home scandal

Governor Tom Wolf was to deliver his annual budget address virtually today, but it was moved until tomorrow.

Republican Claudia Tenney emerging this morning as the apparent winner of New York’s 22nd Congressional District.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!