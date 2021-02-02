Twin Tiers Today: Feb. 2, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- Today marks groundhog’s day, and in the end, Phil saw his shadow… meaning six more weeks of winter.
- Senator Tom O’mara advanced a motion on Monday, calling on the senate majority to issue subpoenas in New York’s nursing home scandal
- Governor Tom Wolf was to deliver his annual budget address virtually today, but it was moved until tomorrow.
- Republican Claudia Tenney emerging this morning as the apparent winner of New York’s 22nd Congressional District.
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!