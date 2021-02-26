Twin Tiers Today: Feb. 21, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Friday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

Health officials are warning, the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine reaction may be very different than when you received your first.

Dr. Fauci is warning people not to hold off on getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while waiting for the slightly more effective Pfizer or Moderna shots.

Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and her two French Bulldogs were stolen Wednesday night in Hollywood.

Mister potato head is dropping the mister. Hasbro is giving the spud a gender-neutral makeover.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30p.m.!