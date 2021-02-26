Twin Tiers Today: Feb. 21, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Friday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Health officials are warning, the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine reaction may be very different than when you received your first.
  • Dr. Fauci is warning people not to hold off on getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while waiting for the slightly more effective Pfizer or Moderna shots.
  • Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and her two French Bulldogs were stolen Wednesday night in Hollywood.
  • Mister potato head is dropping the mister. Hasbro is giving the spud a gender-neutral makeover.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30p.m.!

