HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) - Hornell Police are warning residents of a scam that imitates the Police Department after a local business allegedly lost thousands of dollars.

Hornell Police responded to a complaint from a business on February 20 in which the business said it lost $2,000. According to police, an unknown person called the business from the Hornell Police Department's number and claimed to be a Hornell Police Officer.