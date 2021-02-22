Twin Tiers Today: Feb. 22, 2021

Twin Tiers Today
Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Arnot health announcing on Sunday that they are allowing limited hospital visitation beginning today.
  • On Sunday Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the first case of the south African covid strain identified in New York.
  • The United States has reached the grim milestone of 500,000 covid-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
  • In Pennsylvania the state is continuing to struggle effectively to roll-out the coronavirus vaccine.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now