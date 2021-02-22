Twin Tiers Today: Feb. 22, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- Arnot health announcing on Sunday that they are allowing limited hospital visitation beginning today.
- On Sunday Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the first case of the south African covid strain identified in New York.
- The United States has reached the grim milestone of 500,000 covid-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
- In Pennsylvania the state is continuing to struggle effectively to roll-out the coronavirus vaccine.
Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!