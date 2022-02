LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Most New Yorkers want more data before lifting school mask mandates, and most New Yorkers also still support an indoor public mask mandate, according to a new Siena College poll released Tuesday morning.

According to the poll, 58% of New Yorkers say the state should wait for early March data before deciding to lift the school mask mandate while 30% said the mandate should have already been lifted.