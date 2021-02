(WETM)- Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

Ithaca’s mayor wants to abolish his city’s police department, and he’s apologizing to officers for telling GQ magazine first.

A grand jury in New York has decided not to indict the officers that were involved in the call that led to Daniel Prude’s death.

Golf legend Tiger Woods is recovering from a serious car crash near Los Angeles.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!