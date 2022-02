ULSTER, Pa. (WETM) - A Bradford County nurse who allegedly had sexual relationships with patients is facing 22 felony charges for allegedly prescribing more than 3,700 illegal prescriptions and charging private insurers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Stephanie King, Registered Nurse and owner and operator of The Center for Holistic and Integrative Mental Health (CHIMH) was accused of the felony fraud charges.