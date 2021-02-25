Twin Tiers Today: Feb. 25,2021

(WETM)- Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

Republican Congressman Tom Reed says he is seriously considering running for governor in 2022.

The Elmira Police Department is asking for the publics help in identifying two individuals caught on camera working together to steal packages off of a porch.

Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott Sullivan thanks officers and protesters for peaceful demonstrations over the prude decision.

Dunkin’ Donuts is going “green” the restaurant chain is adding avocado toast and two new matcha items to its spring menu.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!