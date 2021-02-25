Twin Tiers Today: Feb. 25,2021

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Republican Congressman Tom Reed says he is seriously considering running for governor in 2022.
  • The Elmira Police Department is asking for the publics help in identifying two individuals caught on camera working together to steal packages off of a porch.
  • Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott Sullivan thanks officers and protesters for peaceful demonstrations over the prude decision.
  • Dunkin’ Donuts is going “green” the restaurant chain is adding avocado toast and two new matcha items to its spring menu.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now