(WETM)- Happy Friday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

Johnson & Johnson has applied for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine

The Steuben County Public Health Department issued a warning for anyone who visited the Avoca American Legion after a potential COVID-19 spreader event

Family Dollar will offer deliveries through Instacart

Check out Twin Tiers today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!