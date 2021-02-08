Twin Tiers Today: Feb. 8, 2021

(WETM)- Happy Monday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

Police are looking for help in finding the suspect for a shooting in Elmira that left one man dead.

Governor Wolf is expected to announce the expansion of the food assistance program to include some college students.

New York State is set to receive the remaining “week eight” federal vaccine allocation by the end of today.

Justice Scott Delconte stated that every single valid vote cast in the 22nd congressional district has been both accounted for and counted. Claudia Tenney is the certified winner.

