Twin Tiers Today: Feb. 8, 2022

(WETM)- Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • Governor Hochul is keeping a close eye on those numbers as the state’s mask mandate set to expire on Thursday
  • A benefit event is taking place this weekend to raise money for a local K-9 unit.
  • Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch a lower cost 5-G model I-phone.
  • As valentine’s day approaches, a national flower shortage could mean that you’ll be paying a little more this year.

