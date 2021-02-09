Twin Tiers Today: Feb. 9, 2021

(WETM)-Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:
- For those here in New York State who have underlying conditions the state website will allow those with co-morbidities to schedule appointments starting around midnight on February 14.
- Many retailers say ski equipment and winter gear has been flying off the shelves.
- State officials are pushing for more funding to help families heat their homes this winter.
- Today is National Pizza Day!
