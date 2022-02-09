Twin Tiers Today: Feb. 9, 2022

Twin Tiers Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM)- Happy Hump Day Twin Tiers! Here’s what you need to know today:

  • As the winter surge in covid cases is finally going down Governor Hochul is expected to let New York’s indoor mask mandate expire.
  • over the last few days, crews have been working around the twin Tiers to further aid cleanup of last week’s snow storm, but the ice that came with the storm is making it difficult for crews to get the job done
  • The Elmira police department is asking residents to move their cars *off the roads– so crews can plow properly
  • The estimates released yesterday show the bets will total seven-point-six billion dollars for the big game.

Check out Twin Tiers Today weekdays at 12:30 p.m.!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now